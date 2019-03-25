Nunez (biceps) will bat seventh and serve as the Orioles' designated hitter in Monday's exhibition game against the Mets, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Trezza suggests the lineup the Orioles are rolling out for their spring finale will be a good representation of what to expect in Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Yankees. Nunez hasn't been cleared to resume action at third base since first reporting biceps soreness last week, but the Orioles should be able to hand him regular starts at DH with the top option for that spot (Mark Trumbo) slated to begin the season on the injured list. That paves the way for Rio Ruiz to see most of the early starts at the hot corner.