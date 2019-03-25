Orioles' Renato Nunez: May open season as main DH
Nunez (biceps) will bat seventh and serve as the Orioles' designated hitter in Monday's exhibition game against the Mets, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Trezza suggests the lineup the Orioles are rolling out for their spring finale will be a good representation of what to expect in Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Yankees. Nunez hasn't been cleared to resume action at third base since first reporting biceps soreness last week, but the Orioles should be able to hand him regular starts at DH with the top option for that spot (Mark Trumbo) slated to begin the season on the injured list. That paves the way for Rio Ruiz to see most of the early starts at the hot corner.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...