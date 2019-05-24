Nunez is not starting Friday against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With the series being played in a National League park, Nunez can't occupy his typically designated hitter role. He could still play the field at some point this series, though he's only done so on four occasions this season, and his .223/.277/.434 season slash line hardly makes him a necessary inclusion in the Orioles' lineup.

