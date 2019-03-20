Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not guaranteed roster spot
Manager Brandon said he needs to see Nunez (arm) play more before deciding if the third baseman will break camp with the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez has been sidelined with a sore biceps recently. The third baseman has struggled when healthy this spring, slashing .226/.265/.452 with two homers and a 0:11 BB:K through 12 games. Nunez is hoping to return to action Thursday or Friday; he'll need to turn things around if he wants to beat out Rio Ruiz -- who is slashing .297/.400/.541 this spring -- for the starting gig at the hot corner.
