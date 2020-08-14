Nunez isn't in the lineup Friday against the Nationals.
Nunez will take a seat for the first time this season despite putting together multi-hit performances in four of the past six games. Pedro Severino is starting as the designated hitter with Chance Sisco taking over behind the plate.
