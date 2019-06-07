Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not in lineup
Nunez is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez sits after starting 11 straight games. He owns an excellent .322/.394/.797 slash line with eight homers over his last 16 contests. Trey Mancini will serve as the designated hitter Friday, with Chris Davis starting at first base.
