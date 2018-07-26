Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Nunez is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez will head to the bench after starting the past five games following his call-up, during which he's gone 3-for-18 with one RBI and seven strikeouts. Jace Peterson will draw a start at third base and bat eighth.
