Nunez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez's X-rays came back negative after he was hit in the hand by a pitch, but he'll get at least one day to rest. He has his hand wrapped Tuesday and won't be available off the bench, Kubatko reports, but he expects to be back Wednesday. Trey Mancini will be the designated hitter in his absence.