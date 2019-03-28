Nunez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez had been dealing with some biceps soreness in the latter stages of spring training, but he had still logged a few starts at designated hitter to conclude the exhibition slate. There was some thought he would open the regular season as the DH with Mark Trumbo (knee) on the injured list, but Trey Mancini will instead fill those duties, opening up spots in the corner outfield for Dwight Smith and Joey Rickard. The Opening Day lineup likely isn't locked in stone moving forward, so Nunez could get a look in a full-time role before long.