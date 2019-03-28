Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not starting in opener
Nunez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez had been dealing with some biceps soreness in the latter stages of spring training, but he had still logged a few starts at designated hitter to conclude the exhibition slate. There was some thought he would open the regular season as the DH with Mark Trumbo (knee) on the injured list, but Trey Mancini will instead fill those duties, opening up spots in the corner outfield for Dwight Smith and Joey Rickard. The Opening Day lineup likely isn't locked in stone moving forward, so Nunez could get a look in a full-time role before long.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unviel their...