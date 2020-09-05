site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not starting Saturday
Nunez isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees.
Nunez returned to the lineup for Friday's doubleheader after nursing a sore hamstring, but he'll get a breather Saturday. Pat Valaika will take his place at first base.
