Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nunez isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Nunez has gone 4-for-11 with a home run and three RBI over the past three contests, and he'll take a breather for the series finale Thursday. Pat Valaika will start at first base.
