Nunez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez sits for just the third time all season and the first time in over a month. His .244/.288/.420 slash line hardly screams "everyday player," but his 86 wRC+ is fourth-best among Orioles with at least 60 plate appearances. Dwight Smith Jr. will rest his legs as a designated hitter, with Joey Rickard entering the lineup in left field.