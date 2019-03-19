Orioles' Renato Nunez: Out again Tuesday
Nunez (arm) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Twins, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Nunez was held out of Monday's game due to arm soreness, and that will be the case again Tuesday. Nunez's absence will give Rio Ruiz another chance to stake his claim to the starting third base job for the Orioles.
