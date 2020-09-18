site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nunez is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Nunez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Thursday's matinee and will now hit the bench for the second straight game. Chance Sisco will bat fifth as the designated hitter Friday.
