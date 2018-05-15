Orioles' Renato Nunez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Nunez cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez didn't make an appearance in Baltimore, and he struck out 12 times in 36 at-bats this season with the Rangers. The 24-year-old has impact power -- he had 55 home runs at Triple-A from 2016 to 2017 -- but he has some refining to do before he is given consistent playing time in the big leagues. Nunez could see a promotion in the coming months, but now that he is off the 40-man roster, he will likely be at Triple-A for a while.
