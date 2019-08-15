Nunez went 5-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs in a 6-5 loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had an afternoon to remember, posting a career-high five hits. Even more than four months into the season, the five-hit day raised his average almost 10 points. Nunez is experiencing a breakout season with a .246 average, 26 home runs, 68 RBI and 60 runs in 422 at-bats during 2019.