Nunez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-3 loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has significantly more homers this year than in his previous three MLB seasons combined, but this was his first long ball since July 26. While Nunez is still striking out nearly 25 percent of the time as he's done since his debut, owners will take it with all the power he's displayed this season (outside of his recent power outage). He is batting .237 with 26 home runs, 66 RBI and 58 runs in 417 at-bats during 2019.