Nunez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

That's now three long balls in the last four games for Nunez, giving the 25-year-old 24 homers and 57 RBI through 95 games. His .251/.316/.518 slash line could be better, but overall Nunez is providing some flickers of optimism for the O's in a tough season.