Nunez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Nunez made his contributions early, with an RBI single in the first inning before scoring on Pedro Severino's single. Nunez then homered for the fourth consecutive day, sending a 436-foot solo shot over the Coors Field fence. Nunez now has 12 homers, 28 RBI and 26 runs scored in 54 games, despite his .238 average.