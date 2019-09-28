Nunez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Nunez delivered a three-run home run in the third inning to get his club on the board, and he came through in the top of the ninth with an RBI single to right field. The 25-year-old is slashing .246/.314/.461 with 30 homers and 89 RBI over 149 games this year.