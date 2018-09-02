Orioles' Renato Nunez: Receives day off Sunday
Nunez is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Nunez started the last 30 games at third base for the Orioles, but heads to the bench as he is 4-for-24 over his last 27 plate appearances. Jace Peterson will bat eighth and start at third base in his absence.
