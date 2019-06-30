Nunez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles will give Dwight Smith a day out of the outfield and deploy him as their designated hitter in the series finale, leaving no room in the lineup for Nunez. Despite resting Sunday, Nunez was still able to make his mark on the series with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 13-0 win. The two long balls ended a 15-game home-run drought for the 25-year-old.