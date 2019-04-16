Nunez went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI-single and run scored in an 8-1 victory against the Red Sox on Monday.

The 25-year-old is on a six-game hitting streak and has hits in 10 of the last 11 contests. He hasn't displayed a ton of power, but Nunez is hitting .293 with 10 RBI and 10 runs. He also has four extra-base hits, including two homers.