Nunez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Nunez took Tommy Kahnle deep in the eighth inning to knot the game at 5-5. It was his 10th homer of the season and third in the team's four-game set against the Yankees. While a 27.7 strikeout rate has held Nunez's average to .223 for the season, he has displayed some pop with a .211 ISO across 188 plate appearances.