Orioles' Renato Nunez: Records three-run homer
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.
Nunez took Tommy Kahnle deep in the eighth inning to knot the game at 5-5. It was his 10th homer of the season and third in the team's four-game set against the Yankees. While a 27.7 strikeout rate has held Nunez's average to .223 for the season, he has displayed some pop with a .211 ISO across 188 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...