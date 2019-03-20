Nunez (arm) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez's arm soreness is reportedly minor, but he'll wind up missing at least three games. Rio Ruiz starts in his place again Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Shortstops Tiers 3.0

    Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 3.0

    Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position this year, as Scott White's tiers show...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 3.0

    Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...