Nunez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez will take a seat for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the team's 5-3 loss in Game 1. In his place, Dwight Smith is starting at DH and hitting second.