Nunez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Royals.

Nunez had a productive night at the dish, highlighted by a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his 28th homer of the season and third in his past eight games. While his .309 on-base percentage leaves plenty to be desired, Nunez has is now slugging .478 and has driven in 73 runs in 121 games this season.