Nunez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Rays.

Nunez took Jose Alvarado deep in the ninth inning to record his 19th home run of the season. After failing to record a home run from June 8 to June 28, Nunez has three home runs in three starts since June 29. While his .241 batting average and .304 on-base percentage are poor, Nunez has proven capable of providing streaky power production, posting a .493 slugging percentage across 316 plate appearances for the campaign.

