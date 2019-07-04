Orioles' Renato Nunez: Smacks three-run homer
Nunez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Rays.
Nunez took Jose Alvarado deep in the ninth inning to record his 19th home run of the season. After failing to record a home run from June 8 to June 28, Nunez has three home runs in three starts since June 29. While his .241 batting average and .304 on-base percentage are poor, Nunez has proven capable of providing streaky power production, posting a .493 slugging percentage across 316 plate appearances for the campaign.
