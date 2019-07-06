Nunez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Orioles beat the Blue Jays 8-1 Saturday.

Nunez staked the Orioles with a 2-0 lead with his fourth-inning homer off Clayton Richard. The 25-year-old has now homered four times in his last six games and has a .239/.305/.495 slash line over 297 at-bats.

