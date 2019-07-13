Orioles' Renato Nunez: Smashes 21st homer
Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 16-4 loss against the Rays on Friday.
It was a forgettable night for the Orioles, but Nunez was the lone bright spot. He accounted for two of Baltimore's five hits, and he drove in half of their runs. Nunez already has 21 homers this season, which is an incredible number considering he came into the season with nine long balls in 266 major league at-bats during his entire career. Nunez is batting .243 with 39 extra-base hits, 51 RBI and 44 runs in 305 at-bats this season.
