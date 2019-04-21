Nunez went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers in the Orioles' 16-7 loss to the Twins in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Nunez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Martin Perez, and added a solo shot off Fernando Romero in the eighth. The homers were his fourth and fifth of the season, and the 25-year-old is now batting .304 with 16 RBI this year.