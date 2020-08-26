Nunez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.
He took Tyler Glasnow deep in the first inning, but the O's didn't manage much more offense than that. Nunez has hit safely in five straight games and 16 of his last 17, boosting his slash line on the year to .291/.347/.518 with six homers and 16 RBI through 28 games.
More News
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Continues to produce•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Dominant against Nationals•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Fills in for Davis at first base•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Working at third base again•