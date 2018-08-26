Nunez went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Nunez entered Saturday 1-for-18 with eight strikeouts over the last five games but busted out for three hits during a quiet offensive game from the Orioles. The 24-year-old is slashing .250/.333/.406 with 27 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances since his contract was purchased last month.