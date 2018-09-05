Nunez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Nunez delivered a game-tying home run to lead off the seventh inning, as Baltimore would eventually go on to win by a 5-3 margin. The 24-year-old has been in the lineup nearly every day since coming over to the Orioles before the trade deadline and is slashing .238/.314/.369 over 168 at-bats with both Baltimore and Texas.

