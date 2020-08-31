Nunez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Nunez reached base three times on the day, as he was hit by a pitch in addition to churning out two hits. The Orioles have dropped five games in a row, but little of the blame should fall on Nunez, who has produced a 1.048 OPS over that stretch. After breaking out with a 31-homer 2019 campaign, Nunez has raised the bar another level in 2020, slashing a career-best .282/.348/.516 over 138 plate appearances.