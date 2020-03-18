Nunez has been working at third base during spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nunez served as the third baseman for the Orioles in 2018 before serving as their primary designated hitter last season, but the team is reportedly looking to keep their options open at designated hitter by sharpening Nunez's defensive abilities. The 25-year-old hit 31 homers in 2019 and will likely have a starting role for the Orioles once the regular season begins, but more defensive versatility would help prop up his fantasy value slightly. Nunez has struggled during spring training, hitting .161/.206/.290 with one home run and 10 strikeouts over 34 plate appearances.