X-rays on Nunez's left ankle were negative, but he will sit out Sunday against the Astros as he is still pretty sore, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He fouled a ball off his ankle in Saturday's game, and it sounds like he is just dealing with a bruise. Consider him day-to-day for now. Chris Davis is starting at first base and batting eighth.

