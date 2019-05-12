Bleier (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Frederick on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Bleier has made three rehab appearances between Frederick and Double-A Bowie thus far and is expected to join Triple-A Norfolk next weekend, assuming all goes well Tuesday. The 31-year-old has been out for a month with left shoulder tendinitis but appears to be closing in on a return to the Orioles.

