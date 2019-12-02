Play

Bleier signed a one-year contract with the Orioles on Monday to avoid arbitration.

After averaging a 1.97 ERA over his first three seasons in the majors, Bleier's ERA ballooned to 5.37 last season with only 30 strikeouts over 55.1 innings. The 32-year-old's contract signals that the team still sees him as having value in the bullpen, but his fantasy value will likely remain limited in 2020 as a middle reliever with a lack of dominance.

