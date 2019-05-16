Orioles' Richard Bleier: Back from IL
Bleier (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
After completing a four-appearance minor-league rehab assignment without issue, Bleier received the green light to rejoin the active roster. Bleier, who missed more than a month due to tendinitis in his left shoulder, should immediately recapture a prominent role in a Baltimore bullpen lacking in quality options. Bleier has submitted ERAs below 2.00 in each of his last three seasons in the big leagues, but his success comes mainly from inducing weak contact rather than making bats miss.
