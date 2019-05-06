Orioles' Richard Bleier: Cleared for rehab stint
Bleier (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Frederick on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bleier has finally been cleared for game action after spending the past few weeks working through a throwing program at extended spring training. The veteran southpaw will make at least a few appearances with Frederick before shifting his rehab to Double-A Bowie and then Triple-A Norfolk. Altogether, Bleier is scheduled to make at least five rehab appearances before rejoining the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Continues throwing•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throwing in bullpen Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Hits IL with shoulder tendinitis•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Could head to injured list•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Notches first career save•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Making spring debut Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal