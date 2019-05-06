Bleier (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Frederick on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier has finally been cleared for game action after spending the past few weeks working through a throwing program at extended spring training. The veteran southpaw will make at least a few appearances with Frederick before shifting his rehab to Double-A Bowie and then Triple-A Norfolk. Altogether, Bleier is scheduled to make at least five rehab appearances before rejoining the Orioles.

