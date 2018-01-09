Orioles' Richard Bleier: Could get saves
Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Bleier is one of four relievers who could close games while Zach Britton (Achilles) is out, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Showalter also mentioned Brad Brach, Mychal Givens and Darren O'Day as potential options over the first couple months of the season, and Bleier would seem to be the distant fourth option on that list. The 30-year-old lefty could get the odd save if the matchup calls for it, but his 4.37 FIP and abysmal 4.9 percent K-BB rate from last season make him pretty unappealing in fantasy.
