Orioles' Richard Bleier: Could head to injured list
Bleier could head to the injured list soon for a "reset," Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It isn't clear that Bleier is carrying any specific injury, but it's possible that he came back too quickly from late-June lat surgery. His numbers so far this season hint in that direction, as he's allowed seven runs in 4.1 innings. He's being checked out by team doctors Wednesday.
