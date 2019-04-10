Bleier could head to the injured list soon for a "reset," Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It isn't clear that Bleier is carrying any specific injury, but it's possible that he came back too quickly from late-June lat surgery. His numbers so far this season hint in that direction, as he's allowed seven runs in 4.1 innings. He's being checked out by team doctors Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories