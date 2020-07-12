Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail said Sunday that Bleier could be in the mix to see save chances against left-handed-heavy lineups, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Brocail said that the Orioles haven't named a closer, but he noted that Hunter Harvey and Mychal Givens are the top candidates to handle save opportunities. The left-handed Bleier, meanwhile, will likely be used on a more situational basis, as opposing right-handed hitters own a career .329 wOBA against him compared to lefty hitters' .258 mark. Even if Bleier finds his way to a few saves, his lowly 4.3 K/9 career rate renders him rather unappealing for fantasy purposes.