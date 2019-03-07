Orioles' Richard Bleier: Debuting Saturday
Bleier (lat) is slated to make his spring debut out of the bullpen Saturday in one of the Orioles' split-squad games, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bleier cleared the final hurdle in his recovery from his June surgery to repair a torn left lat muscle by completing a two-inning simulated game Wednesday. After making a few Grapefruit League appearances, Bleier should erase any concern about his availability for the start of the season. The 31-year-old is slated to fill a key setup role for Baltimore after compiling a 1.93 ERA and nine holds in 32.2 innings last season prior to getting shut down with the injury.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throws simulated game•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slated to throw BP this week•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slow start to spring•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Works on mound Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Still confident in recovery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...