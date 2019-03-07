Bleier (lat) is slated to make his spring debut out of the bullpen Saturday in one of the Orioles' split-squad games, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier cleared the final hurdle in his recovery from his June surgery to repair a torn left lat muscle by completing a two-inning simulated game Wednesday. After making a few Grapefruit League appearances, Bleier should erase any concern about his availability for the start of the season. The 31-year-old is slated to fill a key setup role for Baltimore after compiling a 1.93 ERA and nine holds in 32.2 innings last season prior to getting shut down with the injury.