Orioles' Richard Bleier: Earns fourth save
Bleier pitched a perfect two innings Sunday, allowing no hits and striking out one batter as he preserved the Orioles' 2-1 win over the Mariners.
This was Bleier's fourth save of the season and his second in the month of September. The first one this month came on September 3 and prior to that one, the left-hander hadn't notched a save since the end of May. Bleier has been used as an opener and out of the bullpen this season and has lowered his ERA to a 5.54 and has a 25:8 K:BB across 52 innings pitched this season.
