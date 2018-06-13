Bleier was removed after throwing a pitch and wincing in pain during Wednesday's game against Boston, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Bleier repeatedly shook his arm while walking into the dugout. The Orioles announced that Bleier left the game "after apparent injury" but failed to go into any more detail, though more should be known following the conclusion of Wednesday's affair. Prior to this game, Bleier had logged a 1.97 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 32 innings of relief.