Orioles' Richard Bleier: Grabs third hold Sunday
Blier retired the only batter he faced Sunday against the Yankees to pick up his third hold of the season.
The sophomore southpaw owns an admirable 2.01 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 51 appearances this year. However, his 3.5 K/9 and low-leverage role aren't suitable for fantasy ownership.
