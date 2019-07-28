Bleier (2-0) pitched one scoreless inning and recorded a strikeout, earning the win in an 8-7 win over the Angels on Saturday.

Bleier was called on to get the final out of the seventh inning, and then picked up the first two outs in the eighth before Mychal Givens came on to finish the game. Bleier has allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over his last 7.2 innings, striking out five in that span. For the year, the reliever has a 6.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 32 innings while serving primarily in the middle innings.