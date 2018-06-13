Bleier will undergo an X-ray on Wednesday for what manager Buck Showalter believes is a lat injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bleier exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox after throwing a pitch and wincing in pain, and he was seen repeatedly shaking his arm while walking back to the dugout. While specifics regarding the issue remain unclear, Showalter noted that the injury "has all the characteristics of a lat" issue.