Orioles' Richard Bleier: Hits IL with shoulder tendinitis
Bleier was placed on the 10-day IL with shoulder tendinitis, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
He will head to Sarasota to rest for a few days before starting a progression. The expectation is that he will probably need more than the minimum 10 days, so his absence could stretch into May. He is almost 10 months removed from serious lat surgery.
